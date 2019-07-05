Basar temple earns Rs 96.54 lakh

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Nirmal: The famous Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam, Basar, saw a considerable rise in income in the last two months when compared with the corresponding months last year. Counting of hundis was held on the temple premises on Thursday.

Temple Executive Officer K Vinod Reddy said the temple registered a revenue of Rs 96.54 lakh over a period of 57 days, by way of offerings made by devotees. These included mixed golden ornaments weighing 165 gram, 7.9 kg of mixed silver and 124 foreign currency notes. The shrine had earlier recorded a revenue of Rs 38.67 lakh in 48 days, he added.

The rise is attributed to the increase in footfall of devotees in view of summer vacations in the two months. Parents made a beeline to the shrine to perform Asksharabhyasam, an initiation into the world of alphabets with academic year beginning in June second week.

Sharath Pathak, the chairman of the temple governing body, R Ravi Kishan, inspector of Endowments Department and priests were present.

Believed to be constructed some 5,000 years ago on the northern banks of Godavari, the shrine is the only temple of Saraswati, the goddess of learning, in southern India. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped the goddess during the times of Mahabharata. It sees revenue of Rs 18 crore per annum and is thronged by nearly 15 lakh devotees annually.

