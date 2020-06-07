Basar temple to reopen on Monday

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Nirmal: The ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar will be open for devotees from Monday. The temple was closed as part of the lockdown on March 20. Authorities of Basar said that arrangements have been made to resume darshans for devotees at the temple after a gap of 78 days.

They informed that sanitisers would be kept in the shrine for cleaning hands of devotees, besides checking temperature of visitors using thermal screening equipment. Premises of the temple will be cleaned by sodium hypochlorite solution every day

The authorities said that the temple will be open for darshan from 7 am to 6 pm. They sought cooperation from the devotees in keeping the premises clean and in preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. They sought the visitors to maintain physical distance when forming queue.

Meanwhile, Sri Pochamanna temple in Adelli village of Sarangapur mandal and many other popular shrines are set to reopen for devotees from Monday. Precautionary measures were taken for preventing the spread of the Covid-19 in these temples. Thermal screening gadgets and sanitisers have been arranged as part of precautionary steps.

