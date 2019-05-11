Basar will be a major pilgrim centre: Indrakaran

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Law, Allola Indrakaran Reddy said development works of the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam at Basar will commence soon at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He spoke to reporters after visiting the shrine and performing special prayers on Saturday.

Reddy said the TRS government was making efforts to convert the historic abode of the goddess of learning into a major pilgrim centre by creating many facilities. He informed that a master plan would be prepared in the near future, as per instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister asserted that queue line complex, expansion of the temple, halls for carrying out ‘Askharabhyasam’ and kitchen used for cooking prasadam and other works would be taken up as part of the development. He was earlier received by priests and members of the governing council of the shrine. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and the temple’s executive officer Sudharani were also present.

