Basavatarakam gets hi-tech breast cancer diagnostic machine

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) launched a 3D Digital Mammography (Tomosynthesis) machine, a highly advanced breast cancer diagnostic machine that can detect breast cancers as small as 1 mm in size.

In a statement, BIACH&RI said this was India’s first comprehensive 3D digital mammography. “It is sensitive and aids in specific breast imaging technology with 50 microns image resolution and least radiation. It is also extremely comfortable breast compression device. In 3D Mammography, multiple images of the breast are obtained at 1 mm intervals, unlike the conventional mammogram where the entire breast is viewed in a single image. This enables better detection and characterisation of smaller cancers, micro-calcifications and premalignant lesions (DCIS), which may be overlooked in a conventional mammogram,” it said.

The new diagnostic facility was inaugurated by Dr Tulasi Devi Polavarapu, Member, Board of Trustees, BIACH&RI, in the presence of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI.

Dr Veeraiah Chowdhary, Head, Department of Radiology & Imaging at BIACH&RI, said the machine had several unique features which were first of its kind in India such as stereotactic 3D biopsy, vacuum-assisted breast biopsy (VABB by BARD, USA) and synthesised view (S-View). The stereotactic 3D biopsy was very fast compared to conventional 2D mammography.

