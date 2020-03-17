Basel varsity to help pharma, medtech startups innovate  

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: University of Basel, Switzerland, is accelerating innovation by closely partnering with startup incubators, startups and academia in Hyderabad. The varsity is exploring more such ties in the coming years.

Sharing the need for synergies, Dr Hans-Florian Zeilhofer, AVP Innovation, University of Basel, told Telangana Today, “The University of Basel has been the hotspot for life-sciences innovation and research. The varsity works with big pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche. We are also working with new age tech companies including medtech, big data and biotech, and are creating platforms with pharmaceutical companies for innovation. We intend to extend our experiences and expertise to Hyderabad ecosystem.”

In order to make innovation happen in the healthcare sector, one needs to create an ecosystem for innovation bringing together industry, academia and government. There needs to be collaborations among the nations. India and Switzerland have been working together on several facets of innovation.

“As a part of our engagement with our counterparts in Hyderabad, we have partnered with WE Hub recently. We have also partnered with T-Hub and IIT-Hyderabad. In our University, we have supported and nurtured about 10 startups in the life-sciences and medtech last year. We want to help the startups in Hyderabad associated with these incubators to come out with successful products and scale up globally. Startups need handholding to turn their ideas into products. Innovation is never complete if ideas don’t take the form of products,” he added.

University of Basel will work with the women entrepreneur-led startups incubated at WE Hub to gain market access to Europe through Switzerland. In future, the focus will be on bringing together pharma, medtech and biotech to create multi-specialty startups and enterprises. Switzerland will also provide these entrepreneurs access to smart labs to fasten product development. The startups will also receive help with intellectual protection.

