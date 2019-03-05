Basheerbagh boy makes it big

By | Published: 9:39 pm

For those who follow Telugu web series, one of the widely watched – Pilla Pillagadu, doesn’t need any introduction. Kalvakota Sai Teja, who plays the lead on the show is creating waves in digital space with almost all the episodes of the series racking up one million views.

“I was interested in acting and soon after my graduation, I searched on Facebook about casting calls here, and found that Pilla Pillagadu makers were holding auditions. I attended the audition and got selected,” says Sai Teja.

He says, the character PHS Aditya he played in the web series is that of a boy-next-door with a universal appeal. “Most of the youths from Hyderabad can relate to the character,” adds the 23-year-old actor.

Both the ‘pilla and ‘pillagadu’ speaks in Telangana dialect in this two season series. Sai Teja says, “The character was written that way, and as I speak the same dialect at home, it came naturally to me.”

He says the response to the show was pretty unexpected. “The first season was a big hit, so when we started season two, that became an even bigger hit.” The Basheerbagh boy feels that well-written dialogues, natural acting, and no addition of unnecessary themes made Pilla Pillagadu what it is.

Sai Teja shares that now he is concentrating on movies and is currently shooting a thriller movie where he plays the lead. “The movie shoot will be completed by March-end and will be released soon,” he says.

Pilla Pillagadu is a love story of a boy and a girl living in the same colony. Interestingly, most part of the shooting was done in Basheerbagh.