Basic amenities at 20 libraries soon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: All efforts are being made to provide basic amenities at 20 libraries in the city with a cost of about Rs 1 crore. In a phased manner, all the 86 libraries in the city would be developed with basic amenities. Twenty libraries would be covered in the first phase.

During a meeting with officials here on Monday, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said for the development of libraries, a 10-member committee would be established shortly.

The developmental works and provision of basic amenities would be completed in three months. All issues pertaining to the development of libraries would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said.