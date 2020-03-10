Basic amenities key to growth: GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: With the State government allocating a literal bonanza for Hyderabad in the current Budget, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all geared up to expedite works under progress and take up new projects.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and corporators thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning Rs 10,000 crore to Hyderabad and said there would be renewed focus on different parameters, especially provision of basic amenities like parks, lakes beautification and development, junctions and development of new corridors.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Mayor said never in the history of Hyderabad was such huge funds allocated for different development works. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao have grand plans for Hyderabad, he said.

It is the vision of the Chief Minister that made the Finance department to earmark huge funds for Hyderabad. Since the last few years, the Chief Minister has been reiterating that once the major works of Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha are done, emphasis will be on Hyderabad. Allocation of Rs.10,000 crore annually to city, reflects his plans and commitment to make Hyderabad a global city, the Mayor said.

Already, many works, especially dignity houses and structures under SRDP are nearing completion. About 60,000 double bedroom houses will be ready for occupation in a couple of months and revenue department is identifying beneficiaries. Likewise, Durgam Cheruvu suspension bridge works are almost done, save for minor portion and land acquisition for Balanagar flyover and Amberpet flyovers are in the last lap, he added.

In response to a query on early elections to GHMC, Rammohan said the State government was always committed to the development of the city and dismissed early election reports as mere rumours.

