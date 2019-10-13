BasicFirst launches live online classes

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Offering an interactive and ‘participative learning’ experience for school students, BasicFirst, a technology based e-learning platform, has announced the launch of its Live Online Classes.

At an Influencers’ meet in the city, Randhir Kumar Priyadarshi, chief mentor, BasicFirst said the new service will be available on their platform in nine Indian languages within the next three months thereby widening its reach further.

Since its inception in February this year, BasicFirst has grown rapidly to about 18 locations and 700 employees with close to 20,000 paid subscribers for its two initial products namely the ‘Doubt Clearing Programme’ and ‘Rent-a-Tab’, he said.

While the first product enables a student preparing for any examination from classes VI to XII across India, to get their doubts clarified through chat/phone/video, ‘Rent-a-Tab’ allows students access to the country’s most affordable education Tablet at Rs 750 a month only.

Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst, said, “Through our Live Online Classes we want to bring BasicFirst to the students, whenever they feel the need or a doubt is raised in their mind. We intend to reduce the difficulty of language for students as a vast majority of our population, across the length and breadth of the country, might not be sufficiently comfortable with English, so as to enable them to think and apply the learning to achieve their dreams.”

The Live online classes will allow students to get that personalised learning experience from the best teachers of the country, at the comfort of their home, he added.

