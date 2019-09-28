Basket Hounds win a close encounter

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: Basket Hounds overcame spirited Sharp Shooters to record a 56-50 win in the extra-time in the Hyderabad District Basketball Association’s Annual League Basketball Championship on Saturday.

The scores were locked at 49-all at the end of the regular time. The match was close from the start. But Hounds tightened their defence in the second quarter allowing Sharp Shooters to score just four points and take 24-16 lead at the half time. After the change of ends, Shooters regrouped well and scored 20 points while conceding just 12 to draw parity at 36-all. In the final quarter, too, the script went on similar lines.

In the extra time, Hounds used their experience to good effect conceding just one point to rivals while adding seven to their name. Revanth returned as the best shooter for winners with 19 points while Vicky and Anil added 12 and 11 points respectively. For the losing outfit, Keshav added 18 points.

In other matches, Team Swich defeated Rising Stars 54-34 while Mahindra Hills got the better of Veer346 with 50-35 scoreline.

Results: Basket Hounds 56 (Revanth 19, Vicky 12, Anil 11) bt Sharp Shooters 50 (Keshav 18, Manideep 11, Daniyal 8); Team Swich 54 (Akhilesh 16, Jaipal 13) bt Rising Stars (Marredpally) 34 (Ganesh 13, Brigit 8); Mahindra Hills 50 (Allen 16, Ajay 15) bt Veer346 35 (Gurwinder 14, Sathish 9).

