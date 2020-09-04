Basketball gets a lift with new indoor academy at Keystone School

It will be a Centre of excellence that will develop and promote basketball

Hyderabad: This is certainly some very heartening news for city basketball lovers. The Keystone Basketball Academy (KBA) is all set to be launched in the Financial District of Hyderabad. The city boasts of a good number of cricket, badminton, tennis academies but no one had envisaged a basketball academy. Now this would cater to the needs of the hoopsters with the first-ever air-conditioned state-of-the-art indoor facility in the campus of this newly established educational institution. It will be a Centre of excellence that will develop and promote basketball.

To be handled by a team of professionals, this FIBA standard facility will be home to a comprehensive programme catering to different age groups. The 15,000 square feet facility has a FIBA standard court made of imported maple wood flooring. ”This is the first of a kind in the city and we wanted to give the best facility,’’ said Pushkin Reddy, chairman of Keystone School.

Elaborating further, Reddy said they would like to make sport an integral part of the education programme. “We want to make sport as part of their curriculum. Having seen the best of schools and sports academies in the USA, we thought why not, start it here. We wanted to have team sport because that builds a strong sense of team leadership. Although we thought of many games we zeroed in basketball and football. But basketball became our first priority as we know we have huge potential in our country. The NBA is one of the most popular games that is followed in the country,’’ he added.

Srilakshmi Reddy, founder and director of KBA, stressed that they were keen to spread the culture of sport in educational academies. “We want to make sport as part of the school routine. I want the school children to embrace sport,’’ she pointed out.

Norman Isaac, who is the academy director, is excited with the prospect of a first-ever indoor basketball facility in the city. “It will make a huge difference for any player to play indoors and outdoors. Playing on the wooden surface gives a player a lot of confidence. There will be improvement of skills of the player. Specific players will be imparted individual training to prepare them for improving their individual skills and help them as they seek admissions in foreign universities and colleges,’’ he said.

Reddy added that they are looking at all aspects of the training including gym. “We have a physiotherapist and nutritionist who will look after the players. We want to give a strong foundation to a player as later on he can utilize for his future development.’’

Srilakshmi added the school will shortly convene a workshop for parents wherein they will be enlightened about sports. “We want to do it in a scientific manner.’’

PS Santosh, a FIBA Level-2 certified member of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, said they are looking at holistic development of each individual player. “Each player will be analysed and also emphasis will be laid on speed, strength, power and endurance. We will be focusing on vertical jumping and other exercises that is essential in this game.’’

The inauguration of the academy was a low-key affair because of the Covid-19. There are at present ten boys and girls practicing at the academy. “We are taking all precautions like sanitization. We hope to have good number of players at this academy once this Covid-19 crisis is over.’’

Reddy added that the Academy will allow corporates, others in the community to make use of the facilities.

