Basketball: Nikhil, Chandrahas shine in Hyderabad’s win

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana men recorded a 71-44 win over Jharkhand to storm into the Level2 final of the 68th National Basketball Championship in Chennai on Monday. The winners led 30-19 at the breather.

Nikhil Kumar and Chandrahas Reddy shone upfront for Hyderabad as they scored 15 and 12 points respectively. Sriganesh Patil and Vijay Kumar played a good supporting role. Telangana play the winner of AP and Chhattisgarh in the Level 2 final on Tuesday.

Chandigarh registered an 80-72 win over Kerala 83-70 take on Chandigarh. Services demolished Gujarat 87-59.

Telengana women slumped to yet another defeat as they were beaten by Uttar Pradesh 54-69. Nevertheless, TS women gave a good fight, particularly in the first two quarters. However, in the third quarter, they fumbled and finally lost by 15 point margin. Preeti Kumar scored 15 points for UP while the top scorer for Telangana was Manasa also with 15 points.

Hosts Tamil Nadu put up a good show to beat West Bengal 84-50. Defending champions Kerala outclassed Delhi 63-42 while Chhattisgarh secured a comfortable 90-61 win over Maharashtra.

Results: Telangana 71 (Sriganesh Patil 10, Chandrahas Reddy 12, Vijay Kumar 10, Nikhil Kumar 15) bt Jharkhand 44 (Rajan 12, Sukhdeep Singh Gill 12).