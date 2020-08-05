Basthi Dawakhanas in twin cities to be strengthened: Talasani

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Wednesday said that necessary steps would be taken to strengthen Basthi Dawakhanas in twin cities.

Participating in a review meeting with the district officials here, the Minister said Basthi Dawakhanas were opened in slums to meet the health care needs of the urban population with focus on poor people.

Essential primary health care services have been made available at these facilities established in 2018 with an intention to reduce the out of pocket expenses for treatment to the poor. Following instructions from the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, a decision was taken to establish 168 Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad.

Of them, 95 facilities were catering to the health care needs of the people in slums while plans have been chalked out to open 10 more facilities in two days.

He asked the GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, who was also present at the meeting, to take necessary steps to set up Basthi Dawakhanas in community halls and if necessary the municipal officials should prepare proposals for construction of an additional floor at the community halls for establishing Basthi Dawakhanas.

According to the Minister, there are as many as 2200 community halls under the GHMC limits. Of them, private persons were managing several community halls. He asked the GHMC Commissioner to issue instructions to the Zonal Commissioners to take over the community halls from the private persons.

He urged officials to take necessary action against the management of those private hospitals which were collecting exorbitant charges for treating Covid-19 patients and asked them to be more alert to control the seasonal diseases during monsoon.

