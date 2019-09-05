Hyderabad: Basthi Dawakhanas prove their worth

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: In these times of viral fever outbreaks and fear of dengue sweeping the city, the Basthi Dawakhanas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are proving their worth.

About 250 patients are visiting each of the 108 dawakhanas in the GHMC limits every day, prompting the authorities to revise the timings of these health and wellness centres. From the earlier timing of 9 am to 4 pm, the dawakhanas are open from 10 am to 7 pm for the last one week.

With fevers triggering fears in many localities, about 2,000 blood samples are being collected by each of these dawakhanas for analysis and for extending quality treatment accordingly. All this is being done free of cost.

The Basthi Dawakhana concept, launched in the city in April 2017 by former Health Minister C Laxma Reddy and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, has been evoking a good response from the people right from the inception of the facilities. While 64 of the 108 centres are in Hyderabad district, the rest are in Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts.

People are making good use of the services at these centres, officials said, adding that as soon as a fever case was reported, staff at the centres would collect blood samples and send the same to the Telangana Diagnostic Services, IPM Campus, Narayanguda.

To avoid confusion and to ensure authenticity, each sample details are uploaded onto the Telangana diagnostics service online tool and a QR code is generated. This code is fixed to the sample bottle.

The reports are generated in 24 hours and the next day, a copy is offered to the patient. Based on the diagnosis, medical treatment is extended, including free medicines. In a few cases, if the parameters in the diagnosis are high and those cases are recommended to area hospitals or Government General Hospitals, a senior GHMC official said.

As many as 52 tests are covered in the diagnosis, including clinical microbiology, clinical biochemistry and pathology.

“I was not aware of the free diagnostic services being extended at the Basthi Dawakhanas. Consultation, medicines and even diagnostic tests are being done for free,” said Mohd Pasha, a resident of Borabanda.

The dawakhanas were launched to provide clinical outpatient services and serve as referral link between upper primary health care centres and major facilities. Besides offering medicines, doctors at the dawakhanas administer IV fluids and injections. The revised timings will be continued till the fever cases decline, officials said.

