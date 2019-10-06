Bathukamma celebrated at Andhra Bank in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Representing the cultural spirit of the Telangana, Andhra Bank-Telangana Circle, celebrated Bathukamma at their Koti building premises on Friday by arranging beautiful stack of different and unique flowers and by playing dandiya as part of festive celebrations. The women employees of Andhra Bank working in twin cities participated actively in the event. The celebrations were coordinated by Srilatha, Chief Manager, Circle Office along with DGM, ADVN Prasad, AGM’s Ramesh Bapu, Obula Reddy and other executives and made it a grand success, a press release said.