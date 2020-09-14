Bathukamma festivities to begin from Oct 16

A delegation of Telangana Vidwath Sabha called on Telangana Jagruthi founding president K Kavitha requesting her to promote the dates using various platforms among the Telangana natives in India and abroad

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Vidwath Sabha declared that the Bathukamma festivities should be celebrated in the State from October 16 to 24.

A delegation of Telangana Vidwath Sabha called on former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founding president K Kavitha requesting her to promote the dates using various platforms among the Telangana natives in India and abroad.

Amidst growing confusion over the dates for celebrating Bathukamma festival this year, Kavitha along with the delegation of Telangana Vidwath Sabha, consulted several renowned priests across the State over telephone before finalising the date. Telangana Jagruthi played a crucial role in popularising the Bathukamma festivities abroad.

The delegation which met Kavitha comprised Vidwath Sabha state president Yayavaram Chandrasekhara Sharma Siddanthi, Telangana State Brahmana Association president Vennampalli Jagan Mohana Sharma and other members.

