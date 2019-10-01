Bathukamma fever grips Telangana NRIs

By | Published: 12:14 am

Jeddah: Many Telangana NRIs living in the Gulf region have been busy preparing for Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana. The separate Statehood movement helped in spreading the cultural revival among Telangana NRIs in Arabian Gulf and Bathukamma has now become a calendar event.

Telangana Jagruti and various other organisations and individual groups in Gulf countries have been gearing up to organise Bathukamma, on a grand scale within permissible limits.

Telangana families in Gulf region are more enthusiastic given their time and space constraints in addition to local norms upon gatherings. Various organisations in Gulf are competing with each other to celebrate the event. Some of upcoming Telangana folk singers are flying to the region to enthrall the audience. Indian diplomats are expected to attend the events, according to organisers.

UAE is foremost among Gulf region in conducting Bathukamma and other events of Telangana as numbers have been swelling. Telangana community in three emirates have lined up programmes for Bathukamma.

“This is 9th year that we are going to hold Bathukamma on a grand manner in Sharjah where we expect 10,000 people to come,” said Kiran Kumar Picharla of Emirates Telangana Cultural Association (ETCA).

Dubai based Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association (GTWCA) have also planned Bathukamma event at Al Ahli Club in Dubai, according to Juvvadi Srinivas Rao, senior executive of GTWCA.

Telangana Association in Abu Dhabi have made all arrangements to organise Bathukamma event in Indian Social Centre in the city, in which hundreds of Telangana women are expected to take part, according to Raja Srinivas Rao of TA Abu Dhabi.

In Oman, also, there will be three events, two in Muscat and one in Sohar. Indian Social Club’s Telangana wing has been gearing up to welcome thousands of people in Ghala in Muscat on October 4, according to president Ganesh. Indian Ambassador Munu Mahawar will be chief guest for the programme in Oman.

Chiru Youth Mega Force (CYMF), an active Telugu NRI organisation formed by fans of actor Chiranjeevi, would hold Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations one day in advance, said Ramdas Chandaka, president of CYMF. On October 4, there will be another Bathukamma event in Sohar.

In Qatar, two different Telangana organisations will conduct Bathukamma on two weekends. ‘Telangana Praja Samiti’ and ‘Telangana Jagruti’ are busy making arrangements for floral festival. In Bahrain, ‘Telangana Jagruti’ is set to conduct the event in a popular restaurant. In Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh, Jubail and Jeddah group of Telangana families plan to conduct the flora festival, according to organisers.

