Bathukamma saree distribution takes off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Distribution of Bathukamma sarees took off on a grand note in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with authorities managing to distribute over 20,000 sarees to beneficiaries in different areas on Tuesday. GHMC is targeting to distribute 15 lakh Bathukamma sarees this year, as part of the Dasara festivities.

Participating in the saree distribution programme at Mallapur, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the State Government was incurring Rs 300 crore to implement the scheme. A majority share of sarees are being distributed in Greater Hyderabad, he said and added that focus was laid on quality of the sarees and they were being offered in over 100 designs.

Similarly, a few Ministers from the city also participated in the saree distribution programme organised at different venues. GHMC has identified 993 distribution points at the 1,360 fair price shops in the 24 Assembly constituencies. Intimation to the beneficiaries is being given through news coverage, banners, Community Resource Persons, Anganwadi workers and other Municipal field functionaries, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter