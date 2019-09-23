Bathukamma sarees distribution begins in Telangana

By | Published: 7:33 pm 7:46 pm

Nalgonda: Industries and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said the income of weavers in the State had doubled following the initiatives taken by the State government to support them through orders for one crore Bathukamma sarees. “Orders for uniform cloth for employees of TSRTC and Singareni Collieries will also be placed with weavers that would lead to further improvement in their incomes,” he said.

Stating that the Textiles department was holding talks with TSRTC and Singareni Collieries Company Limited in this regard, Rama Rao said: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated the Bathukamma sarees scheme with the intention of gifting sarees to women of the State on the festive occassion of Bathukamma as well as improve revenue for weavers in the State.”

Addressing a meeting in Nalgonda to mark the launch of distribution of Bathukamma sarees across the State, the Minister said the State government was implementing Chenetha Mithra scheme to extend colours and yarn to weavers at 50 per cent subsidy. In addition to this, a thrift fund scheme was also being implementing for the welfare of handloom and powerloom weavers across the State, he said.

The distribution of Bathukamma sarees commenced across the State simultaneously on Monday, with Ministers, MLAs and MPs handing over the sarees to the beneficiaries. The officials made arrangements to complete the sarees distribution before commencement of Bathukamma celebrations during the coming weekend.

About one crore women in the State will benefit from the novel scheme of the State government. Weavers who were earning Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 per month in textile hubs like Sircilla, Dubbak, Narayanpur, Kamalapur and Bhudhaan Pochampally among others, are now earning around Rs 16,000 per month, after the State government placed its orders to produce one crore Bathukamma sarees.

The Textiles department came up with a whopping 100 different designs comprising a combination of 10 colours and 10 designs, providing a wide choice for women beneficiaries. Since the launch of the scheme two years ago, the department distributed only printed sarees in the first year and introduced zari sarees in the second year. The officials said that plans are afoot to coin a brand for Bathukamma sarees and make the wide-range of sarees available in the market too from next year.

