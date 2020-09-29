Bathukamma sarees distribution to begin from October 9

Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao said the sarees will be delivered to the beneficiaries at their door-step in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

By | State Bureau | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: The distribution of Bathukamma sarees will be kickstarted across the State on October 9 ahead of Bathukamma festival celebrations to begin on October 17. Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao said the sarees will be delivered to the beneficiaries at their door-step in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyvathi Rathod, Rama Rao inspected the displays of Bathukamma sarees at Haritha Plaza hotel in Hyderabad. Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer and other officials accompanied them. The State government is spending Rs 317.81 crore to distribute about one crore sarees among women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards. The sarees are manufactured in 287 designs with golden and silver coloured zari work on the edges.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rama Rao said the State government had spent about Rs 1,033 crore to distribute four crore Bathukamma sarees over the past four years since its launch in 2017. About 30 lakh metres of cloth was produced by thousands of weavers through 26,000 powerlooms in the State.

