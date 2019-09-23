Bathukamma sarees gift to women: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that the Bathukamma sarees being distributed by the government was a gift presented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to women on the occasion of Bathukamma festival. The Minister was speaking after distributing Bathukamma sarees to women in the 4th and 5th divisions, Kisannagar here on Monday.

Stating that the Chief Minister had special love and affection for the people of Karimnagar, he said that was why besides Bathukamma sarees, a Minister’s post was also sanctioned to the district as a Dasara gift. “Chandrashekhar Rao did not give me the Minister’s post. It is a gift to the people of the district,” he said.

To keep women happy at the time of festival, the Chief Minister decided to distribute Bathukamma sarees. Stating that Bathukamma sarees were priceless, Chandrashekhar Rao was presenting the saree as a brother and uncle.

Minister wished the women to celebrate Bathukamma festival with a great joy and enthusiasm by wearing sarees.

Earlier, aged people used to make rounds around officials and political leaders for pensions. Their names had not been included in the list due to lack of provision to include new names. However, all eligible persons have been provided pension after formation of Telangana State. Moreover, the pension amount has also been enhanced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000.

To prevent poor parents from entering into debts by performing the marriages of their daughters, Chief Minister was giving Rs 1,00,016 under Kalyanalaxmi and Shadhi Mubharak. Besides arranging modern facilities in government hospitals, government was giving KCR kits to lactation women and financial assistance of Rs 13,000 and Rs 12,000 if they gave birth to girls and boys respectively.

In order to provide corporate level education to poor students, government residential schools have also been established across the State. Supply of 24 hours uninterrupted power has been materialised only because of Chief Minister.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter