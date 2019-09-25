‘Bathukamma sarees priceless gifts’

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Warangal: Bathukamma sarees are priceless gifts, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Wednesday. He also said the festival celebrations would begin in Warangal from September 28.

Speaking at a Bathukamma sareee distribution function here, the Minister said the government was presenting sarees to 1.02 crore women at the cost of Rs 313 crore. “But some people are resorting to unnecessary criticism over the distribution of sarees and their quality. This is not right. One should remember that it is a gift from the government. They are priceless,” he said.

He alleged that the celebrations were neglected by earlier governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “Even people in Mahabubnagar and Suryapet were not aware of Bathukamma in the united State. But, now Bathukamma is being celebrated even in America due to the efforts of TRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekkar Rao’s daughter Kavitha,” he said.

He also listed out government schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Aasara pensions and others being implanted by the State government for the welfare of the people. Speaking on city development, he said, “I will strive for the development of the city in coordination with local MLA Vinay Bhaskar. I hope he becomes Minister,” Dayakar Rao said.

He also said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Warangal on October 5 and added that he would appeal to him to take steps for the approval of the KUDA master plan. Bhaskar said a total of 2.23 lakh women in Warangal city would be presented with Bathukamma sarees. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Corporator Nalla Swarooparani Reddy, RDO Venka Reddy, and others attended the programme.

