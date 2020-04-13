Bats benefit ecosystem: Expert

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Refusing to buy the argument that bats were behind the COVID-19 outbreak, bat biologist and director of Osmania University’s Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies Dr Chelmala Srinivasulu says there is no evidence that bats directly transmitted the Coronavirus to humans to set off the pandemic that is now tightening its grip on the entire world.

Scientific investigations are pointing to a chain of events that may have involved bats but not that they transmitted the virus. The transmission would most likely have happened through another intermediate animal, he says.“Bats do not spread the Coronavirus. It is being transmitted from humans to other humans. Bats are the victims of misinformation, and they do greater benefits to ecosystem and humanity than harm,” he argues.

Dr Srinivasulu, Assistant Professor of Zoology at OU, shares that there are nearly 1,400 bat species living in the wild around the world, out of which 142 species can be found in South Asia. In Telangana, there are 17 resident and breeding bat species.“Many of these bat species have adapted to urban environments, living in gardens, urban parks, and even roosting around our homes without posing a threat to their human neighbours,” he shares.

Listing out advantages from the bats, Dr Srinivasulu says bats provide enormous benefits including pollination, seed dispersal and pest control worth billions of rupees annually.

According to the bat biologist, many bat species are in trouble and need human help to survive. “Two bat species are protected by the Indian Wildlife Protection Act and a few species are threatened with extinction as per the IUCN Red list,” he says.Dr Srinivasulu, a member of the bat specialist group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, says the killing of bats will not have any effect on the spread of COVID-19, but it would adversely affect the conservation status of bat population.

“We have to learn from our experience and not take any hasty decision that will be more damaging to humanity in the long term. Wild animals are natural reservoirs and some species act as safety barriers for many zoonotic diseases that have the potential of becoming pandemics in very little time. The current pandemic is nature’s warning to humanity,” he says.

