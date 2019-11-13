Battery car services launched at Vizag railway station 

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma/Correspondent | Published: 6:57 pm

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has taken the initiative to operate Battery Operated Cars (BOC) through outsourcing with round the clock availability at Visakhapatnam Railway station and Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.

The project initiated under the Non-fare revenue policy has at present two Battery Operated Cars available for passenger service. Apart from a driver, the battery-operated car can accommodate five persons to ferry them across eight platforms at the station. The service of the vehicles can be availed directly or through mobile numbers available round the clock. These paid services will be available to all the passengers, with priority to the Senior Citizens and patients. The charges for carrying passenger within station fixed at Rs.45 per passenger. One can book the vehicle online or at the station. The facility would be made available with toll-free numbers for hassle free service.

