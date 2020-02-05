Battle of the biryanis

By | Published: 10:46 pm

When Uttar Pradesh Based journalist Piyush Rai tweeted about UP’s obsession with biryani on Monday and how they got ‘only the worst kind’ there, little did he realize he would be triggering a nationwide debate, albeit via Twitter, on the best biryani in the world.

Two days later, after the debate raged on and traversed through kitchens in UP to Kolkata to Lucknow and even those in Thalassery on the Malabar Coast in Kerala, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao appeared to have settled the issue, stating that ‘all bragging rights on the best biryani in the world belong rightfully to Hyderabad’.

In Rai’s defense, he had wound up the UP biryani tweet saying that ‘Nothing comes close to Hyderabad’, and that is what KTR summed up while saying all the rest were ‘only poor imitations’.

The debate, which was punctuated with photographs of mouthwatering biryanis, even more tempting videos of the making of different biryanis and so on, has one of the most interesting running threads on Twitter now.

From Rai (@Benarasiyaa), who added that ‘Kolkata biryani with aloo is biggest scam after 2G scam’ (sic), another journalist Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) took over.

“Agree. Worse than 2G scam. And dare I say the over spiced Hyderabadi biryani too. No one makes biryani the way it’s made in homes in Lucknow — fragrant, delicate tasting and just pure deliciousness.” (sic).

Veteran journalist and food critic Vir Sanghvi jumped on the wagon next, tweeting this: “I can eat a Hyderabadi biryani once every two months. An Avadhi biryani once a month. A Calcutta biryani once a week. A Kerala biryani every day.” (sic)

This was where NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant came in with the disputed ‘best biryani in the world’ statement.“The best biryani in world is Thalassery fish biryani from Paris restaurant. It’s made using short grained local rice with white aikora or kingfish also known as king mackerel in Thalassery ( Kerala). Its awesome & beats all other biryanis by miles.” (sic).

This however, met stiff resistance from biryani lovers across the country, with KTR leading the pack and pointing out that all bragging rights on the best biryani in the world belong rightfully to Hyderabad.

The rest were poor imitations, he continued, and driving home the point with the fact that even UNESCO had recognised Hyderabad’s gourmet culture recently and conferred the title of ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ on Hyderabad.

There were many, who added spice to the debate, or rather, came up with the ‘mirchi ka salan’ and ‘raita’ for the biryani from the bigwigs, like Anil Rao who tweeted a video which had celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor stating without doubt that the Hyderabadi biryani was the best.

For those still in doubt about the Hyderabadi biryani’s numero uno position, here is what the New York Times wrote a few years ago:

“Variants of biryani, a fragrant dish of rice layered with meat, fish or vegetables, are a staple across much of India and Pakistan; to those who know a thing or two about food, though, Hyderabad’s take on the classic is the finest you’ll find anywhere in the world.Here, basmati rice is steamed in an airtight pot with chicken or lamb marinated in yogurt and spices, and laced generously with cardamom and cloves. Debates rage across the city about who has the best biryani — Hotel Shadab, Cafe Bahar and Shah Ghouse all have fervent followings — but the homegrown chain Paradise might be the most foreigner friendly. Head to the original Secunderabad flagship, which opened in the 1950s…” (sic)

Here are some of the best places to try out Hyderabadi biryani, not necessarily in that order though.

Bawarchi, RTC Crossroads

Alhamdulillah, Nampally

Hotel Shadab, High Court Road

Sarvi, Banjara Hills

Cafe Bahar, Basheerbagh

Shah Ghouse (multiple branches including Tolichowki and Gachibowli)

Alpha Hotel, Secunderabad

Paradise Food Court, Secunderabad

