Battling odds, builder Anil Singh chases Mr India dream

Hyderabad: Life of a professional bodybuilder can be difficult. While it requires immense hard work in the gym, it also requires equal amount of rest to the body. However, 22-year-old Hyderabadi bodybuilder Anil Singh does not have the luxury.

With bodybuilding requiring huge amount of money for diet and training, he hardly takes rest. He works 16 hours a day as a trainer in a gym to make ends meet. Anil, who recently won bronze medal in the junior category at Mr India bodybuilding competition in Odisha, is a bit disappointed at missing out on gold. But he is determined to realise his dream of becoming Mr India next year.

“I was confident of a gold ahead of the nationals. It was disappointing to lose. It was also my first nationals, so I was a bit nervous. But I am confident of achieving it next year,” said Anil, who took some time out from his daily routine to share his experience.

Anil started bodybuilding two years ago with inspiration from his brother T Naresh Singh, who is also a bodybuilder. In no time, he made rapid strides. He first won Mr Hyderabad in November last year. A week later, he won Mr Telangana in competitions held in Balanagar. On January 13, he won Mr Telangana title in LB Stadium. He then continued his good run with two more gold medals in competitions in Karimnagar and then in Siddipet that earned him a place in State team.

“Bodybuilding is a costly sport. It requires at least Rs 50,000 per month for diet and training. So I discontinued my studies and started working as a trainer. I don’t want to be a burden to my family. I am earning through my training classes in the gym and online so I am managing for now. But there is no support from either government or I have any sponsorship,” he rued.

The day starts for him at 6 am with training. He works for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. In between, he trains and prepares programme for clients before going to bed as late as 2 in the night. “I don’t have an option. If I want to become Mr India, I have to work like this,” he asserts.

He also credits his coach and former Mr World, Mr India and Mr Asia RS Rahul for his support. “My trainer Rahul is my biggest motivator. He takes care of my training and diet plan. We started working before five months for this national. I devoted one entire month for this. Now, I have to work for next five to six months regularly to earn money before next nationals. I will start training for it from next July and till then, I have to save a lot of money to meet my requirements that helps me win gold,” concluded Anil who dreams of winning medals for India at the world competitions.

