Bayrd impresses in trials at Malakpet race course

Hyderabad: Bayrd moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet race course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Hurricane (P Ajeeth K) & Pure Power (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, former moved well. Meritocracy (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/47, handy. The Man In Black (koushik) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Seven Colours (RB) 1-1, 600/48, well in hand. Striker (Koushik) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Classy Guy (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/47, not extended. Southern Minstrel (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/45, shaped well. Vallee Secrete (Md Ismail) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Lightning Fin (F Sweeney) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, eased up. Long Range (Aneel) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Lord Gift (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Big Heart (F Sweeney) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. The Special One (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Sam The Brave (NS Parmer) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Sweet March (F Sweeney) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, strode out well. 3y-(Win Legend/Florida) (Aneel) & Windy Dawn (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Plain Jane (RB) & Solar Height (Aneel) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy.

1400m:

Bayrd (F Sweeney) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, fit and well.