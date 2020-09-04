BBFS launches football training app enJogo

The app has structured training programmes with training videos, work-out schedules and also provides nutrition plans to athletes

Hyderabad: With the coronavirus pandemic confining all the athletes indoors, the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) has come up with an application enJogo to provide training to footballers at home.

The app has structured training programmes with training videos, work-out schedules and also provides nutrition plans to athletes. The BBFS has 84 centres and over 2,000 players are being trained at these centres across the country. But with no sporting activity due to the pandemic, the BBFS designed the app to keep the players in touch with the game.

“This is a first-of-its-kind app which will have videos, one-on-one training with coaches as well. The app, developed by over 100 people after working over five months, will also help keep track of the progress of the footballers. We have two packages – free content and premium content. Our objective is to reach as many athletes as possible not to make profit out of it,” said Kishor Taid, CEO and co-founder of BBFS.

“The idea was to give good training to all footballers through a common platform. It is important to keep kids training in this period. The app is not just for kids but also for their parents who want to train their kids. They can train indoors, even at home using the app,” said Bhutia.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, while launching the app virtually, lauded the efforts of the BBFS and the team for taking to technology to provide training to athletes who are not able to venture outside. “This app will revolutionise the training in India during this Covid times. There are still many apprehensions regarding physical training. So turning this crisis into opportunity by BBFS is a great initiative. The use of technology is critical in these times to fill the gaps,” the Minister said.

