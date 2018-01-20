BBMB emerge Inter-CPSU kabaddi champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: BBMB crushed SJVN in the final to lift the title in the 19th Inter-CPSU kabaddi tournament at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yusufguda on Saturday. Riding on Surinder Singh’s good show, BBMB dominated the final to record an authoritative 58-18 victory.

In the match held for the third place, Powergrid defeated NHPC 14-12. Later, V Sekhar, executive director of SRTS-I, MA Ravinder, general manager of Powergrid distributed the trophies.

BBMB’s Surinder Singh, who was adjudged best player of the finals, also took the Best Player of the Tournament for his consistent performance. SJVN’s Balwant Rana won the Best Raider of the Tournament while BBMB’s Pratap Singh took the Best Catcher of the Tournament award.

Results:

Final: BBMB bt SJVN 58-18

Third place: Powergrid bt NHPC 48-12.

Best Player: Surinder Singh (BBMB); Best Raider: Balwant Rana (SJVN); Best Catcher: Pratap Singh (BBMB).