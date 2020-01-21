BC Welfare School principal arrested for assaulting student in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Monday arrested the principal of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Class Welfare Boys hostel and school on charges of assaulting a Class V student earlier this month.

The principal Y Subramanyam (52) from Panjala Anil Kumar Colony in Saroornagar, allegedly assaulted the 11-year-old boy leading to bleeding injuries to his ears on January 4.

The school staff immediately shifted him to the hospital and he was treated. The child informed his parents recently when he came home for Sankranti holidays.

On Monday, when the boy’s mother came to the school and confronted the principal, the latter allegedly abused her. Based on the mother’s complaint, the Saroornagar police booked a case under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and subsequently arrested Subramanyam.

