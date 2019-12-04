‘BCs form 51% of TS, deserve fair allocation in all schemes’

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Assembly Committee on Welfare of Backward Classes that met here on Tuesday wanted allocation of government schemes commensurate with the population of BCs in the State.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy called for spending of Rs 3,367 cr allocated in the budget for the welfare of BCs.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of committee chairman Y Anjayya in the Assembly committee hall. The Speaker lauded the composition of the committee saying that all the members of the committee are well aware of the problems faced by the weaker sections of the society. “It is commonly believed that MLAs show their faces only during election time, but the committee members are staying among the poor and trying to solve their problems,” the Speaker noted.

He said that BCs form 51 per cent of the State population and they deserve fair allocation in all the government sponsored schemes. “Telangana government grants huge subsidy up to 80 per cent for the self employment of the backward classes. He wanted the committee members to visit villages to find out whether the fruits of government schemes were reaching the grassroots.

He appreciated the establishment of two BC Gurukul schools in each Assembly segment irrespective of party affiliations. “There are 7.8 lakh students studying in 1,195 Residential Schools in the State,” he said.

He told the committee members to prepare a report on the functioning of these schools. Committee members K Venktesh, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Korukanti Chander, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan and Egge Mallesh participated in the meeting.

The Assembly committee on Welfare of BCs was constituted under Rule 277 of ‘Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business’ in Telangana Legislative Assembly. The committee consists of 11 members. Its first report was submitted to the Assembly on March 27, 2017.

