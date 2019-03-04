BCs make beeline for ‘study abroad’ scheme

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Thanks to the Telangana government’s initiative, more and more students belonging to Backward Classes (BC) are nurturing aspirations of pursuing their higher studies abroad.

There was an overwhelming response from candidates seeking financial assistance under the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme. The BC Welfare Department, which issued a notification for the 2018-19 spring session admission, so far received 920 applications while 624 applied for the fall session.

The authorities attributed the growing number of applications to the success and popularity of the scheme among students and parents. Every year, the department selects 300 eligible students for the grant of Rs 20 lakh tuition fee for studying in foreign universities of listed countries — US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea. Apart from the tuition fee, the candidates are also provided with one-way economy class air ticket fare up to Rs 50,000 and actual Visa charges too.

To be eligible under the scheme, the applicant’s family income should be less than Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources. The scheme requires valid standardised test scores — 60 in TOEFL, 6.0 in IELTS, 260 in GRE, 500 in GMAT and 50 in PTE. The applicant should secure 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in foundation degree in engineering/management/pure sciences/agriculture sciences/medicine and nursing/social sciences/humanities. They should also have a conformation of enrollment/I-20 and Visa.

For the 2018-19 fall session, about 150 students availed the financial assistance and went abroad for postgraduate courses in various universities. “The registrations are closed for the spring session and the certificate verification is completed. Soon, a merit list will be prepared and candidates will be called for the interviews,” an official said.