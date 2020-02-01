BCs thank KCR, KTR for better political representation in ULBs

By | Published: 7:55 pm 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The representatives of Telangana Backward Classes Associations on Saturday called on TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao and thanked him for providing better political representation to backward classes in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) especially while nominating them to the posts of Mayors, Chairpersons, Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud accompanied the members of BC community.

The BC leaders stated that the TRS government gave an unprecedented number of posts in ULBs to backward classes and provided them political empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They pointed out that neither a Dalit nor a Safai Karmchari (person belonging to manual scavengers community) could have attained the post of municipal chairperson which was a general and unreserved seat.

BCs bagged 58 Mayors or Chairpersons’ post, besides 45 Vice-Chairpersons posts in the recently concluded municipal elections. As a result, BC got 45 per cent seats more than those reserved for them. The BC leaders also thanked Minister KT Rama Rao for allocation of about 80 acres land in Uppal Bhagayat layout and Kokapet for various BC communities for construction of ‘Atma Gourava Bhavan’ (Community buildings) and also sanction of Rs 80 crore towards construction expenditure.

Telangana BC Association president J Srinivas Goud, National MBC Association president KC Kalappa and other leaders representing about 107 BC organisations were present.

