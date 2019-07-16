BDL hopeful of having orders worth Rs 25,000 crore in five years

By | Business Burea | Published: 6:11 pm 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is hoping to have an order book of Rs 25,000 crore in five years. Currently, it has orders worth Rs 8,084 crore. The company will focus on optimisation of existing production lines, increasing export and indigenisation, co-development with design agencies for new projects, offset projects and upgradation through innovation of its products, said a top official.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, said BDL is now developing third generation missiles and also looking at fourth and fifth generation ones in collaboration with other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The current orders are to be executed by 2023-24. It is expecting orders worth another Rs 8,000 crore in two years and of around Rs 25,000 crore in five years, he explained.

“Except for one export order, all others came from the Indian defence forces,” he said adding that it has indications that its exports will grow. Mishra said the company has got four orders from a friendly nation and is looking at other countries for exporting weapons. “We have got clearence for exporting of light weight torpedoes, heavy weight torpedo, ATGN and Milan- Anti-Tank Guided Missile”. Though multple countries have evinced interest, approvals will be on a case to case basis. Even today, India continues to be one of the largest defence importers in the world, but percentage of import has reduced as few of the defence equipment are being manufactured by BDL, making it only defence public sector in the country to manufacture and supply guided missiles to the Indian Armed Forces.

The company is currently manufacturing anti-Tank guided missiles namely MILAN – 2T, Konkurs – M, Invar, SAMs like Akash and MRSAM, Underwater Weapons like Light Weight Torpedo (TAL), the Heavy Weight Torpedo (Varunastra), C – 303 and Counter Measures Dispensing Systems for various aircraft platforms of the Indian AirForce, he added. BDL is also manufacturing the seeker (own guidance in the form of seeker) based multirole Air Defence Missile, the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) which is being jointly developed by DRDO and IAI, Israel, he said.

It is now engaged in co-development programmes of DRDO include QR SAM (quick reaction surface-to-air missile), Akash 1S (surface-to air missile system) , Akash NG (next generation), MPATGM (man portable anti-tank guided missile), ASTRA and sonobuoys (portable Sonar systems). “We have created our own research and development unit and have come to certain level of development of our own missile (anti-Tank Missile) ‘Amogha -3’ which we are planning to field by next year,” he said.

BDL is entering into new domains and is in the process of developing infrastructure for manufacture of seekers. BDL is also under discussions with various OEMs to get new technologies.

BDL is now entering into its 50th year of operations.

It has three manufacturing units at Hyderabad, Bhanur and one in Visakhapatnam. It has also created a facility for production and testing of SAMs at Ibrahimpatnam here, which has one of its kind static test facility for testing all rocket motors. Also, BDL has acquired land for manufacture of VSHORADs (very short range air defence systems) at Amravati in Maharashtra. This will be its fifth facility.

BDL Director (Finance) S Piramanayagam, said in 2018-19 the company posted a turnover of Rs 3069 crore.

“In 2018-19 there was a de-growth compared to previous year (2017-18) wherein we have done Rs 4,586 crore. It is because of some technological issues and order book has been completed at a faster rate than incoming orders. And from this year onwards there will be growth in our turnover and that’s what we are planning”, Piramanayagam said. The company has planned a capex of Rs 90 crore next year.

Mishra further said BDL is soon going to sign MoU with startup engine T-HUB to utilise services of various starts ups in the area of the company’s import substitutes and improvement of its products.

