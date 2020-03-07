Be a job creator not seeker: Dattatreya

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Sanagreddy: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya told the students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) that the nation was expecting a lot from them since they had an opportunity to study in one of the prestigious institutes in the country. He has asked them to contribute to the nation with innovation and entrepreneurship.

During an interaction with the IIT-H students here on Saturday, the Himachal Pradesh Governor called upon them to emerge as employment creators rather job seekers after completing their studies. Saying that the country was having the youngest population in the world, Dattatreya said unemployment had become a great challenge to the world, where the IIT students need to play a vital role to address the issue by becoming entrepreneurs.

He said the skill base of the Indian students was relatively poor when compared to some western countries and Asian countries such as Japan and Korea. However, Dattatreya said the students passing out from IITs were globally competitive.

As a student raised the question what he would suggest if a technological student like him wants to join politics, Dattatreya made a clarion call to all such persons asking them to become a social worker initially by contributing to the nation’s growth by any means. “I had initially become a social worker in my own way before becoming a political worker,” the Himachal Pradesh Governor said.

Stating that a nation becomes strong only with the sacrifices of its people, Dattatreya appealed to them to contribute to make the nation a strong power with their work. He asked them to have a vision early in their career and put all-out efforts to achieve the goal. Dattatreya gave a brief presentation on IIT-Mandi, located in Himachal Pradesh.

As the Dean (R&D) IIT-H Sumohana S Channappayya gave a presentation on progress of IIT-H, Dattatreya praised the institute for having 30 per cent students who are PhD Scholars. He said the Institute was growing in right direction. After knowing the IIT-H was the first institute to introduce B Tech in Artificial Intelligence in India, Dattatreya said Artificial Intelligence was going to be a game changer in the days to come. Director, IIT-H, BS Murthy thanked the Governor for sparing his time to visit the institute and interacting with them. Earlier, he was taken around the campus to show the labs and classrooms by the Director.

