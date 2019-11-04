Be active to stay away from drugs, Mahabunagar youth told

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Mahabubnagar: Narayanpet SP Dr Chetana likened drug addicts with kids who enjoy the thrill of jumping and cautioned that what would happen to the child if s/he unknowingly jumps off a building to get that little thrill, would happen to the youth indulging in drugs and psychotropic substances.

Addressing students of Palamuru University at an awareness camp organised by District Legal Services Authority on drug abuse and acid attacks, recently, Dr Chetana said that the youth was indulging in drug abuse either to get that thrill or due to depression caused by small failures. She told the students not to worry about failures because in life nobody could reach their own expectations all the time and that failure happens every moment.

“Do not treat them as failures. It is always a learning experience and there is nothing to be depressed about. We should keep trying to achieve our goals,” she said.

Calling acid attacks an urban phenomenon, which had slowly penetrated the rural areas, she wondered why anyone would want to resort to such brutal acts. Describing the various Acts and laws that existed to protect women, she urged young women to learn about the Acts related to them and use them as weapons to fight atrocities against them.

Kranthi, District Rural Development Officer, Mahabubnagar, said drug addicts not only lose their health but also fall behind in education and ultimately become unemployed. She asked the youth to be aware, active and sportive in their lives to stay away from the drug menace.

She recalled how an acid attack survivor, Laxmi, had become an inspiration for many by helping out many victims like her and by living her life normally despite the attack and by not letting her attacker’s cruel intentions win.

GV Subrahmanyam, Senior Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, who presided over the event, said people do have their own weaknesses and that it is completely normal, but it is also important to take certain stern decisions in life at some point and to do that one needs to have a strong will. Those who take the right decision become great persons and those who fail to do so, will remain the regular kind.

Calling pain itself a pleasure, he said that nobody could hurt the one who develops the quality of taking pain as pleasure. Without succumbing to lures and distractions, he said youth needed to struggle through the difficulties to achieve their goals and change has to come from within the people. He said that discipline was not meant to take away one’s freedom, but to, in fact, regulate it.

He warned that those caught with such substances would not only become ineligible to get a passport during their lifetime but also, in such serious cases, courts can presume that the accused is guilty, even though the accused may not have any connection with it.

Deepthi, First Class Judicial Magistrate, Mahabubnagar District Court, said that victims of acid attacks, sexual assault or any violence, should immediately file a complaint with the police and submit a letter with the Collector so that they could get some financial relief within 15 days.

T Raghuram, First Additional District Judge (Special Court for Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), said that those indulging in drugs try to convince others by saying that what they do is justified. He said that there was a maximum of 20 years sentence for such violations and that the drug addicts would be asked to sign a bond agreeing to go for rehabilitation.

V Sreenath Achary, Lecturer, PU, said that as per National Institute of Drug Abuse, 105 million people were becoming drug addicts every year and that the global drug business was estimated to be around $500 million. He said that the Telugu States were only next to Punjab and West Bengal in drug addiction. He cited curiosity, peer-group pressure and less time being spent by parents with their teenage children as some of the reasons for falling prey to drugs.

