Be careful with social media posts, students told in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Nalgonda: Additional Superintendent of Police Narmadha on Wednesday said that women and girls must be careful while posting anything on social media platforms.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by SHE teams at NG College at Nalgonda, Narmadha said it had become a habit for the youth to spend time on Whatsapp from the time they wake up in the morning. “Students should read only useful messages and avoid the unnecessary ones. Youth are also facing disappointment when they don’t get likes for their posts on Facebook. Our use of social media should not create problems for us,” she said, adding that women and girls must particularly be careful about fake accounts on Facebook.

Referring to the increase in cyber crimes, she said students should use mobile phones for the purpose of their education and avoid them for unnecessary matters which would land them in trouble. SHE teams were working for safety and security of women and girls. Any society would achieve development only when women enjoy freedom and safety, she said. Students should set themselves self restrictions with a target to achieve higher goals in their career, she added.

The Additional SP asked women and girl students to bring to the notice of their parents and the SHE teams, if they faced any troublesome situation.

Circle Inspector of SHE teams Rajasekhar said the teams had filed harassment cases against 2,100 persons in the district so far. Cyber crimes, particularly related to social media, had increased in recent times, he said and also explained about the precautions to be followed while using mobile phones. Principal of NG College Chandrasekhar and others were also present.

