Be cautious while sharing personal info on social media: Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: A special session on cyber security and online safety for women and children was held for members of the SHE Teams of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, inaugurating the session, emphasised on ensuring cyber security for women and children in the State. He explained about being safe on social media while using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms. Sharing tips and dos and don’ts while sharing personal info on social media, he instructed the SHE Teams to explain these issues during awareness programmes being conducted in education institutions in the city.

The Commissioner also suggested that whenever a cybercrime against women and children was reported, the data should not be deleted, so that the evidence will help to crack the case easily.

The Rachakonda Police also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber Peace Foundation and will soon release awareness pamphlets containing safety tips regarding the dos and don’ts on social media and the best practices in cyber safety.

During the training session, Narasimha Rao, a cybercrime expert from Cyber Peace foundation, explained about cyber threats and other financial frauds. He also explained on how to safe guard ourselves from possible cyber attacks.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes) Harinath delivered a lecturer on Cyber Security and Cybercrime Investigation and also discussed some case studies which were successfully investigated. Additional DCP Saleema sensitised the SHE Teams about their duties related to women and children.

