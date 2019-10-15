Be humane, rely more on evidence, Bench directs Hyderabad cops

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday expressed displeasure at the manner in which the police in Telangana were conducting investigation in criminal cases. The Bench directed the DGP to sensitise his officers to not just rely on forcibly obtained confessions through third-degree tortures and but also rely more on evidence-based investigations. This is why several criminal cases are ending up in acquittals, it said while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by two women seeking production of their respective spouses in court. The petitioners said Syed Sohail (19) and his brother Syed Mohammed (24), from Chandryanagutta, were picked up by police in September and upon the filing of the habeas corpus plea, were produced in court. The police had also shown their arrest. The bench observed torture marks on their backs and reprimanded the police for dealing with the case in a high-handed manner. The Bench also said it would sensitise its subordinate court judges in the districts in matters of convicting people basing merely on confessions extracted during police custody. It, however, said since the detenues have been produced in the court and the police were showing their arrests officially on grounds of stealing several valuables from people in as many as 38 cases, it is closing the current habeas plea. The accused are free to move court later and seek compensation from the State for the ill-treatment meted out to them at the hands of the police. Referring to visible third degree lacerations on the persons and the opinion of the medical expert that they were not self-inflicted wounds as pleaded by the state, the court observed that it was not happy with the report of the City Police Commissioner. “If this kind of investigations go on, only god can help” the Bench said

Secretariat demolition case



The same bench in the course of hearing a PIL about the change of the Secretariat sought to know from the state as to why it wanted the current secretariat building to be demolished when most of the blocks in it can last for a few more decades. Prof PL Vishweswara Rao, vice president of Telangana Jana Samiti, questioned the decision to demolish the current secretariat building for the purpose of building a new secretariat complex in the same place. This is sheer waste of public money and the state should not be allowed to do this, the petitioner’s counsel said. The Bench also sought to know from the state whether it waited till the technical committee appointed by it gave its report on the viability or otherwise of continuing the current building. It said that the State Cabinet seemingly took the decision even before the committee gave its report. Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao said that the current building had become unviable and had safety issues. He also referred to a report of the DG Fire Services in support of his claim. The Bench summoned that report and pointedly asked the state counsel as to why it was using this report when it nowhere recommended the demolition of the old Secretariat building. It only spoke of fire risks involved in some blocks and suggested establishment of free passage for fire brigade to enter freely in case of fire and setting up of water sprinklers etc. The Bench will continue the hearing of the case on Tuesday.

