Be humane while on duty: Telangana DGP to staff

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday advised the police personnel to be humane while discharging their duties.

In the last few years, the police department has introduced several technological initiatives to ensure safety and security of the people. However, the incident, in which a police constable in Sangareddy district kicked the father of a girl, who committed suicide at her college earlier this week, affected the image of the department.

Reddy said this while interacting with the staff right from senior officers, district Superintendents of Police, Station House Officers to Home Guards in a video conference conducted at the police headquarters in Lakdi-ka-Pul here. He asked the personnel to behave in a responsible manner. Every police official should take into account that the people are the owners and the department is always working for them.

He asked the staff to form focus groups with youngsters, farmers, workers, senior citizens, teachers and women in every police station and collect feedback from them. Reddy said the rank and file of the department should behave responsibly as the society is keenly observing them.

“Under any circumstance, the police should not hurt the self-respect of any citizen,” he instructed the officials during the three-hour long conference. The staff also gave suggestions on the necessary steps to be taken to prevent recurrence of the incident that took place in Sangareddy district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .