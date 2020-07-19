Be positive in these testing times: Pullela Gopichand

By | Published: 12:24 am 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has entered the fourth month but there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. The picture continues to be grim and uncertain. The resultant lockdown has shutdown many sports academies and stadiums. In the process, it has robbed off the livelihood of many of the coaches.

It is indeed testing and frustrating times, feels National chief coach Pullela Gopichand. IDBI Federal Life Insurance has started an initiative called Run to the Moon in which Gopi, noted yesteryears athlete Ashwini Nachappa and para athlete Malathi Holla have come forward to help some of the coaches at this time of distress.

“Many of the coaches have been affected worldwide. Small-time coaches in academies and stadium are worst sufferers. They earn about Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month and usually in summers they get good returns. The coronavirus has forced a shutdown of all sporting activity. The coaches are now in big financial trouble. They are in good numbers across the country.

“We collected a good amount of funds and will distribute to the distressed coaches. In our Telangana state, we identified coaches in Karimnagar, Warangal who need financial help,” he said. Gopichand said the Covid-19 has brought new hardships and problems. “It is a sensitive issue and some of them need to be handled with lot of care.

“There are various types of issues. For instance at the top level, the players are suddenly left in the lurch as there are no tournaments or practice sessions. Dreams have been shattered. The long lockdown has tested their patience to the full. At the lower level, there are players who are not sure of their future. Missing nationals in any category is a pain and a missed opportunity. They have to fight a battle that will be very testing and tiring mentally,” he said.

Gopichand added players are used to fighting injuries but this Covid-19 is a different battle.

For Gopichand, the biggest challenge came when he was very badly injured in the 1994 National Games in Pune while playing the doubles final with Vijay Raghavan. While going for an overhead smash in the second game he fell and Raghavan too fell on his left knee. He continued the game with pain and won the gold for erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Although Gopichand had encountered injuries in the past, this was something that forced him to take a long hiatus from the game. “I could not feel any sensation in my leg after I fell on the court. I was terrified. There was immense pain. The worst fears came true and I was stretchered out. I had to undergo a big surgery.

“I had to fight a lonely battle against the injury. Those days there were no physio or masseur concept. Your world was limited to your family and doctor. It was a different story. There was little of help forthcoming. It took me a year to recover from the trauma and play in tournaments.”

Now, it is more of a mental battle, according to Gopichand. “A simple message is: Take it as it comes. There could be a lot of speculation and under the circumstances we have to be positive to overcome this crisis. More importantly, stay positive, stay safe and stay fit. Think of today and not of the future because future is so uncertain. The road will be full of obstacles. Whenever it is ready, we should be ready,” signed off Gopichand.

