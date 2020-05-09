Be prepared to meet any exigency, Eatala tells health dept

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender directed the health department to remain alert and be prepared to meet any kind of exigencies in case of a spike in coronavirus cases in Telangana.

Rajender urged public health care workers to quickly adopt to ‘live and work under the constant threat of coronavirus’ so that, patients with other ailments are not neglected and have access to their fair share of medical services.

The third phase of lockdown has brought a lot of exemptions due to which more people are able to venture out of there houses. Persons from foreign countries and migrants from other States are expected to reach Telangana. Unlike the earlier phases of lockdown, when employees from different government departments were deputed to assist the health wing in containment of SARS-CoV-2, this time around due to exemptions, other government departments have their own duties to fulfill. “As a result, the workload and pressure to perform will increase for the health department,” Rajender said in a video conference with DM&HOs.

Instructions have been issued to all the DM&HOs to ensure that every one with symptoms of coronavirus are tested during active surveillance. “Lockdown exemptions has made it possible for other health wings to re-start their work. We should refocus our efforts towards providing quality services for pregnant women, strengthen vaccination and TB control programmes and provide all medical services to persons suffering from chronic ailments of kidney, heart, diabetes and hypertension,” he said.

Rajender urged public health care workers from all cadres in Telangana to avoid taking leaves and discharge their duties with discipline. Health care workers in all government hospitals must follow coronavirus advisories including frequent hand wash, wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and follow safety guidelines.

“We have already sent enough stocks of masks, sanitisers and hydroxycholorquine, which has to be taken by health care workers as prophylaxis. Those working hard will be recognised for their duties in due course. Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised to further strengthen the health department in the coming days. We can’t afford to lose our focus at this crucial juncture,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Santi Kumari and other top officials were present.

