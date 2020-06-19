Be ready to tackle locust attack: Nirmal Collector to officials

By | Published: 9:33 pm 9:35 pm

Nirmal/Mancherial: The District Collectors of Mancherial and Nirmal convened a meeting with officials and discussed steps taken to tackle possible locust swarm attack in the two districts, on Friday.

In Nirmal, Collector Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui instructed the authorities concerned to take extraordinary measures to prevent the attack of locust swarms. He informed that the swarms, presently in Chhattisgarh, might enter Telangana anytime. He advised the officials of Fire department to keep at least a fire engine ready in each division for fighting the swarms.

The IAS officer told the authorities of Agriculture department to alert farmers by forming village-level committees. He asked them to prepare an action plan to tackle the swarms. He directed them to find routes for sending the fire engines to agriculture fields and forests when the insects stray into the district.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police, C Shashidhar Raju told the officials concerned and cops to be cautious and to prevent damage of crops by the locust. He stated that the insects were likely to attack crops in the night. He told the authorities to arrange torch lights, water tankers and chemicals for diverting the swarms. He suggested them to avoid inconvenience to locals when spraying chemicals.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Collector Bharati instructed the officials to take measures for checking the locust. She also provided inputs to prevent the entry of the swarms in the district. She wanted them to have a watch on their arrival and to avoid damage to crops. DCP Uday Kumar, district agriculture officer Veeraiah and many other officials were present.

