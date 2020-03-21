Be socially responsible, report people with foreign travel history: CM KCR

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: With the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reaching 21 on Saturday, the State government has upped screening and quarantine measures to prevent spreading of the virus in the State. While no local resident had been infected with the virus, Chief Minister emphasised the need for caution and appealed to all people who came to the State from foreign countries since March 1 to report their arrival to the local authorities immediately as well as impose a self-isolation for 14 days.

“People must come voluntarily and report themselves to the authorities concerned. There is no need to hide as they have not committed any crime. It is a precautionary measure to restrict them to their homes and also provide necessary medical support, if they have any symptoms of the disease,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao said more than 20,000 people from various countries entered Telangana State since March 1 through various modes of transportation. “We screened over 1,400 air travellers on Friday night itself. Despite our best efforts, we are facing a challenge in terms of foreign travellers who arrived at other airports and travelled to Telangana State by road or rail,” he explained.

About 5,274 surveillance teams have been deployed and around 11,000 people who came to the State from various countries since March 1, have been tracked down. They have all been advised to home quarantine for 14 days period, while the surveillance teams are visiting them twice – morning and evening, to check their health condition. So far, the authorities have registered over 700 suspected cases with symptoms of COVID-19 of which about 21 positive cases were registered, while one person has been cured and discharged.

“We request people who returned from abroad, to report to the local authorities on their own and impose self-isolation at home. There is no need for them to hide or threatened. They will be shifted to the isolation wards only if they are displaying any symptoms. The State government will bear entire expenditure for their treatment. In case a person with COVID-19 symptoms does not want to stay at home, thy can avail our isolation facilities where we have over 1,000 beds,” the Chief Minister explained.

He reiterated that by refraining away from treatment, people who returned from abroad were putting several lives in danger. He urged the family members as well as elected representatives including sarpanches to report such cases to the authorities concerned as a social responsibility. He stated that the entire government machinery including 64,000 police personnel were deployed to track down those who have returned from abroad.

A five-member team led by Health Minister Eetala Rajender has been constituted to continuously monitor the best practices against COVID-19 across the world and also coordinate with different departments to implement these measures in the State for prevention of the disease from spreading in the State. The State government erected 52 checkposts along the inter-state borders and deployed 78 joint teams comprising police, excise, transport and other departments to screen those travelling from other States to Telangana State and shifted them to isolation wards in case of any symptoms of the epidemic disease.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister explained that his visit to Karimnagar was cancelled keeping in view of prevention measures being taken by the authorities to contain spreading of COVID-19. He stated that the group of Indonesians arrived in Ramagundam by train and travelled to Karimnagar by road in an auto-rickshaw. “Hence, the officials are taking all measures to sanitise the areas where they visited. So far, no local person who was in contact with them including the auto-rickshaw driver displayed symptoms of COVID-19,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao urged people not blow the incident out of proportions as the religious preachers were on a routine annual visit from Indonesia to participate in the Shab- e-Miraj celebrations in Karimnagar. “They are no illegal immigrants and are carrying valid visas issued by the Union government. They were scheduled to leave after the event, but will not stay until treatment is completed for Corona virus,” he said. Following an appeal by the Chief Minister, different mosques in the State have reported presence of about 67 religious preachers who came to participate in Shab-e-Miraj celebrations and all have been placed in isolation facilities.

