Be the best dressed in the crowd

While there might be another few weeks until the warm weather truly commences, the trends of the season is enough to tempt fashion fans into prepping their summer wardrobe. Tushar Ved, president, Major Brands India Pvt Ltd for Charles & Keith, shares fashion tips for different occasions.

Brunch look

A summer brunch calls for an outfit that makes you look fresh and classy. You can choose to wear comfortable shoes for the brunch. Pastel colours, white shoes with the jeans and t-shirt are the perfect combo for a brunch outing.

Dinner heels

Racing against deadlines and rushing for a dinner party or date, you can wear high heels or wedges, or fashionable flats or stilettos paired with the knee-length dress. One can also wear pencil heels, teamed with a Peplum top. Up you fashion game by opting for black or red colour and heels.

Adventure junkie

Give way to the fashion diva in you by flaunting pumps, sliders, cross body bag, tote bag and keep your style quotient high.

Lay your hands on comfortable blue or pink sneakers or white sports shoes paired with shorts, t-shirt, backpack and sunglasses to complete the sporty and chic look.