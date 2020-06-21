Be yourself to free yourself: Sophia David

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:27 am

Remember the difficulties Shilpa faced after returning home to her son Rasukutty and wife Jyothi after her transition in the film Super Deluxe? “I love that movie. It was beautifully made,” says Sophia David, a trans woman from Hyderabad who also faced problems after coming out to her family and friends.

“Coming out to my family was the hardest thing. It was harder than fighting cancer. I was always their perfect child and I wanted to do right by them. But, every dinner table talk led to an argument. Our relationship got so sour that I had to move out of the house. We still have just one phone call every day at 10:30 pm for about 4-5 mins. My brother was extremely disappointed in me too. But I don’t want to walk away from my family. I had to let go of some friends, but I made new friends too. I could re-evaluate my friendships,” says Sophia.

Sophia fought stage III colon cancer and underwent 12 cycles of chemotherapy. Her doctor told her that hating her body all her life could have manifested in the form of cancer. “I wanted to stop living my old life. After I’ve stared death in the face, I realised I have nothing to lose and the choices I made after that became easy. There was this reason less boldness. I told myself I’d only do what made me happy,” she says.

Sophia has since done a TEDx talk at IIT-Hyderabad and is a facilitator, a consultant and a leader coach by profession with 18 years of experience. She works with organisations in setting up policies in the workplace for LGBTQ professionals. She has a degree in Mathematics. She is certified from the University of Cambridge, UK, and also dabbled in psychology. She loves working with kids. “Love and hate are taught. I would love to speak to high school kids if schools are willing to call me. I like to talk to parents with LGBTQ kids as well,” says Sophia.

Sophia knew something was off with her since she was five years old and loved playing with dolls. “I want to tell young LGBTQ people that they should stop listening to that negative voice in their head that keeps them from being who they are. Don’t feel trapped — life outside is beautiful. Be yourself to free yourself,” she says.

On her 36th birthday (November 26) this year, Sophia is set to undergo her last surgery in Thailand to complete her transition. She wants someone to finally say “it’s a girl” in the hospital after her surgery. She wants to go back to theatre and this time around play a leading lady. “My dream is to normalise LGBTQ people,” she concludes.

You can contribute to Sophia’s crowdfunding page for her surgery: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-sophia-david .

