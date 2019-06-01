Beacon of hope for sparrows

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:02 pm

As you enter Ambience Fort, a gated community in the nondescript locality of Attapur, you can’t help but notice how steel and mortar structures of all sizes surround you. Enter the lane that leads to Villa No 92, and the contrast can’t get clearer. If there’s one thing that makes sets the villa apart from the rest in the lane and elsewhere in the colony, it’s the greenery that beckons you in the most soothing manner and chirping birds welcome you. That’s the abode of Rajani Vakkalanka, founder of Citizens’ Action for Local Biodiversity Awareness and Conservation (CALBAC), who ushers you in with an endearing smile.

So, what got her interested in those little birds called sparrows – for whose conservation she strives? Rajani reveals that she hails from a family (including the extended family) which was passionate about anything that’s got to do with nature – plants, birds, animals. “When I was a child, our house in Karimnagar, where my father (a doctor) had a nursing home, was like a mini zoo… we had 14 rescued dogs, 6 cats, 2 rescued monkeys, 2 jersey cows, rabbits, etc. When I was in class IV, my mother got two love birds in a cage to be kept as pets along with all the other creatures we had. Somehow, none of us liked it and we all resisted against the birds being caged. That kind of compassion continued,” says Rajani who completed her Master’s in Social Work (Family & Child Welfare), TISS, Mumbai, and worked as child welfare officer for specially-abled children at an NGO.

A little later, Rajani worked as Hyderabad’s first city coordinator for ChildLine. That’s when she got an opportunity to give talks on All India Radio (AIR) about child rights. In one of those talks, she spoke about the right to life and survival, how environment conservation is at stake and how environmental degradation affects children at grassroots level pretty badly. With an intention to follow what she aimed to spread – awareness about conservation by making children realise the need of the hour for their own survival – she left ChildLine and was trying to give a shape to her thoughts and ideas.

“Around the same time, we moved to this gated community and I noticed that we used to get high pressure water supply which is a luxury and not necessary for anyone. I was concerned about this and tried to convince the owners of other villas to minimise the usage. That was just the beginning,” shares Rajani who, then, began observing a lot of things around her like how there’s hardly any greenery – even in the park in the colony, and how few birds are spotted.

“I was never an avid bird watcher but upon observing I started learning to identify different kinds of birds and could soon recognise 32 species in the surrounding areas. That’s when I noticed sparrows are missing and thought it’s not lack of greenery but some other reasons must be behind their disappearance,” shares the conservationist who realised the wild acacia bushes in the neighbourhood park are congenial for their safe survival. Soon, Rajani began her attempts at preserving them and found an article about Keerti Mehta who gave nesting boxes to people for free. She got them, placed them in the park, and, along with her friend Ranjani, would go for a walk to feed the birds and refill water bowls.

Within a week, a sparrow came and made a nest in our nest box. It was Rajani’s first success story with the birds and then there was no looking back. Like a determined soldier, she just marched ahead, engaging in activities to spread awareness about the dwindling population of sparrows. Besides ensuring the tiny creatures have the right nesting facilities, adequate food and water for survival, she also slowly started taking steps towards increasing their numbers with initiatives like ‘Birds in Our Neighbourhood’. At this programme, she highlighted how sparrows can be brought back into this urban wilderness and, then, started requesting citizens to use less pesticide, allow nests in house, feed and water birds regularly, etc.

With the motto ‘catch them young’, Rajani, who has done a PhD in Environment Education in Schools’, started collaborating with schools and also got invited by zoo authorities to address visitors and school children about conservation of birds, sparrows in particular. Needless to say, her nest boxes are a huge success and even today people keep sharing with her pictures and stories of the birds making a nest in the boxes and the tribe growing.

“What I’m doing is just a drop in the ocean. And I seek help of like-minded volunteers across the city,” says Rajani who believes that if there’s a break in the food chain, it’ll negatively impact human beings too. “Six years after I began my efforts, in 2016, I spotted sparrows on my terrace and that is the most joyous and unforgettable moment for me,” she says with a happy smile. “It’s very heartening to see the growth of sparrow population; I want to do things at my own pace,” signs off this trained classical dancer and musician.