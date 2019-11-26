Bear attacks man in Kothagudem

By | Published: 1:02 am

Kothagudem: A villager was attacked by a bear at Muthapuram of Allapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

The bear attacked U Dulaiah, of the village, when he took a herd of cattle for grazing in the nearby forests in the evening hours. He sustained injuries on his face.

The locals called 108 ambulance and rushed him to Kothagudem Area Hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger.

