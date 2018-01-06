Beat the blues this winter with these tips

By | Shruthi Madhuri | Published: 12:01 am 8:10 pm

As winter approaches, days gets shorter, nights become longer and many people go through drastic changes in mood, loss of sleep, and lack of motivation. Being locked inside on cold dark days can suck the pleasure out of life and cause something appropriately named as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Your surroundings can have a remarkable effect on your mood and since your house is the ultimate retreat from the freezing temperatures outside, it is important to make sure that it has the right kind of energy to keep you going. So don’t worry if this change in seasons is getting you down, we have a solution to fight the gloom away and to fill your home with good vibes only!

Illuminate it

One of the most obvious reasons for the gloom and loss of energy in winters is the decrease in daylight hours. Surrounding yourself light is one of the best ways to feel a bit upbeat again, and a good way to do that is through artificial lighting. Make sure your interiors are well lit instead of being dark and desolate. The good thing is that there are countless lighting options you can choose from when it comes to indoor lighting. Use lamps, fairy lights, overhead lights, and much more to spread light around in your space to make it look spacious.

The right tones

Colour plays a big role in building the atmosphere; keep that in mind before choosing a colour scheme for your space. Remember that, cool or dark tones add more darkness to an already austere surrounding. Warm earthy tones like oranges, yellows and reds will make your space look cosy and summery. You can incorporate colour into your space by using accessories, cushions, rugs and wall paints!

Make it lively

Plants represent life and energy, and that’s why they are the perfect component for your house. Freezing temperatures means you can’t go outside, plants can help you feel fresh without having to go outdoors. If you don’t trust yourself to take care of real plants, you can use artificial ones to simulate the effect. You can also use leafy or flowery prints to remind you of warm spring days and create an upbeat look.

Clear it up

A cluttered, messy house will make you feel suffocated and depressed. So, organise your space in a way that makes it look airy and stress-free. Put all the unnecessary items away, and up your storage game by bringing in cabinets or boxes. Showcase all the items which you find pleasing to the eye so you can always be surrounded by the things that inspire you.

Welcome slumber

The hardest thing to do when you’re feeling low is sleep at a decent time. It is known that many people suffer from insomnia and loss of sleep during winters which in turn results in loss of energy and productivity in the day. Don’t let that come in your way and take special measures to make bedtime fun. Make sure your bed is comfortable, inviting and makes you want to jump right onto it. A comfortable mattress, some huggable pillows and some comforters will make you love your bed and make sleep come easily.

The winters are a special time that you can really enjoy once you surround yourself with some good vibes. So don’t worry if your mood seems to change with the season just follow our tips, grab some hot chocolate, and get cosy!

Shruthi Madhuri

Interior Designer

Rever Design Studio

