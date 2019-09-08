Beat the rain with trendy fashion

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:14 pm

We’ve all settled into the monsoon pretty well and by now know the dos and don’ts of monsoon fashion. But, a few extra tips go a long, long way. Here are a few extra ‘things you should know’ about how to look dapper and happening whilst beating the rains.

Cool casuals

Take a chill pill this monsoon and pull out your casuals. Ditch those stiff formals for a change and slither into lounge pants or sweats and linen shirts. Wear your favourite rubber shoes and you’re good to go.

Blazer bliss

Monsoon sure doesn’t put a full stop on all those parties. Stick to your linen casuals but pair it with a single-breasted blazer in a pop-out colour and you’re all set to party. Pair it with your favourite moccasins.

Short it up

Shorts are the best thing to don when the rains are pouring down on you. Khaki, linen or cotton are the perfect fabrics to be styled as shorts during this season. Pair it with your favourite half-sleeved shirts or polo necks and sneakers for a cool, aloof look.

Waterproof accessories

Your umbrella is going to be your best accessory because they’ll keep you waterproof all through the downpour. Waterproof watches and water-resistant hoodies and laptop bags are things you should keep ready during the monsoons.

Strappy slip-ons

Amp up your look effortlessly with strappy sandals and sliders. Give your kids a break and slip into your favourite sporty sliders or velcro-strapped sandals. If your day is going to be indoors mostly, leather strappy sandals with a little heel are perfect for the monsoon.

